Adjudicate may score

Adjudicate, who is in fine nick, may score in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (2,200m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 14).

False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SUPERVITE PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Cashmere (4) M. Naveen 60, 2. Barog (1) Irvan 59, 3. Emerald Green (6) Noornabi 58, 4. Have A Nice Day (2) Md. Asif Khan 57.5, 5. Premier Premises (5) Arshad 57.5, 6. Kanthaka (8) Rajesh K 53, 7. High Hawk (3) A. Merchant 52.5 and 8. Epona (7) Rayan 51.5.

1. Premier Princess, 2. Cashmere, 3. High Hawk.

2. PARSIANA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Amazonite (1) John 60, 2. Touch Your Destiny (3) R. Manish 60, 3. Stars In His Eyes (7) M. Naveen 59, 4. Emidio (6) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Princeazeem (5) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Nawabzaadi (4) A. Ramu 57, 7. Aine (8) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 8. Areca Angel (9) Rajesh K 55.5 and 9. Hawking (2) Dhebe 54.

1. Aine, 2. Emidio, 3. Hawking.

3. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Challenging Star (1) Zervan 56, 2. Cuban Pete (8) Akshay K 56, 3. My Vision (6) Arshad 56, 4. On The Trot (4) Suraj 56, 5. Super Gladiator (2) Raja Rao 56, 6. Sandarina (7) S.A. Amit 54.5, 7. Sea Of Cortez (3) Trevor 54.5 and 8. Touchwood (5) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. Sea Of Cortez, 2. On The Trot, 3. Cuban Pete.

4. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Star Superior (3) Suraj 60, 2. Adjudicate (4) Sandesh 58.5, 3. My Opinion (5) A. Imran 57.5, 4. Sacred Roman (6) Akshay K 57.5, 5. Roberta (2) Trevor 56, 6. Salazaar (8) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 7. Oomph (-) (-) 53, 8. Super Smart (1) S.A. Amit 52.5 and 9. Watchmytscript (7) Zervan 52.

1. Adjudicate, 2. Star Superior, 3. Salazaar.

5. YERAVADA STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-30: 1. Constantinople (6) Trevor 60, 2. Karadeniz (1) A. Imran 59.5, 3. Pink Smile (4) N.B. Kuldeep 59.5, 4. Mohican (9) Nazerul 58, 5. Silken Striker (3) R. Manish 58, 6. Bluejack (7) A. Merchant 57.5, 7. Renegade (5) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 8. Red Galileo (8) T.S. Jodha 56.5 and 9. Kudla Punch (2) Tauseef 55.5.

1. Constantinople, 2. Renegade, 3. Mohican.

6. PARSIANA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 & 35, 4-y-o & above, 5-00: 1. Desert Angel (3) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Grecian Light (2) John 59.5, 3. Zafrina (1) A. Merchant 58.5, 4. Zhu Zhu Zest (5) Akshay 58.5, 5. Look Out (6) Dhebe 58, 6. Indian Brahmos (7) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. First Step (4) M. Prabhakaran 57 and 8. Youresohandsome (8) B. Harish 56.

1. Grecian Light, 2. Desert Angel, 3. Look Out.

Day’s best: Adjudicate

Double: Constantinople — Grecian Light

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.