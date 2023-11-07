HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aditi-Priyansh combine in last four

November 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The Indian compound mixed team of Aditi Swami and Priyansh reached the semifinals to stay in the medal hunt at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Indian side got a first round bye and beat Iran 158-151 to reach the last four. The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

In recurve individual competitions, B. Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai among men and Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia among women entered the fourth round.

The results: Individual: Recurve: Men: Pravin Jadhav got a bye, lost to Faez Mohammadizardkhaneh (Iri) 7-3; B. Dhiraj got two byes, bt Tai Yu-Hsuan (Tpe) 6-4; Tushar Shelke bt Mirjalol Miralimov (Uzb) 6-0, lost to Wei Shaoxuan (Chn) 6-0; Tarundeep Rai got two byes, bt Saito Fumiya (Jpn) 7-1;

Women: Bhajan Kaur got a bye, bt Gaukhar Igibayeva (Kaz) 7-1, bt Alyaa Saleh Abdella Al-Ali (UAE) 7-1; Simranjeet Kaur got a bye, lost to Sataporn Artsalee (Tha) 7-3; Tisha Punia got a bye, bt Enkhtuya Altangerel (Mgl) 6-2, bt Ankita Bhakat 7-3; Ankita Bhakat got a bye, bt Syedabdulhye Maha (Bah) 6-0, lost to Tisha.

Mixed Team: Recurve: India got a bye, bt Hong Kong 6-2, lost to Japan 5-4 (20-19) in QF.

Compound: India got a bye, bt Iran 158-151 in QF.

Related Topics

archery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.