Aditi-Priyansh combine in last four

November 07, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Indian compound mixed team of Aditi Swami and Priyansh reached the semifinals to stay in the medal hunt at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Indian side got a first round bye and beat Iran 158-151 to reach the last four. The semifinals could not be held due to heavy rain and thunderstorm.

In recurve individual competitions, B. Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai among men and Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia among women entered the fourth round.

The results: Individual: Recurve: Men: Pravin Jadhav got a bye, lost to Faez Mohammadizardkhaneh (Iri) 7-3; B. Dhiraj got two byes, bt Tai Yu-Hsuan (Tpe) 6-4; Tushar Shelke bt Mirjalol Miralimov (Uzb) 6-0, lost to Wei Shaoxuan (Chn) 6-0; Tarundeep Rai got two byes, bt Saito Fumiya (Jpn) 7-1;

Women: Bhajan Kaur got a bye, bt Gaukhar Igibayeva (Kaz) 7-1, bt Alyaa Saleh Abdella Al-Ali (UAE) 7-1; Simranjeet Kaur got a bye, lost to Sataporn Artsalee (Tha) 7-3; Tisha Punia got a bye, bt Enkhtuya Altangerel (Mgl) 6-2, bt Ankita Bhakat 7-3; Ankita Bhakat got a bye, bt Syedabdulhye Maha (Bah) 6-0, lost to Tisha.

Mixed Team: Recurve: India got a bye, bt Hong Kong 6-2, lost to Japan 5-4 (20-19) in QF.

Compound: India got a bye, bt Iran 158-151 in QF.