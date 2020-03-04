‘Adapting to situations is part of an athlete’s routine’

Former World and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra emphasised that adapting to situations and preparing well for competitions was part of an athlete’s routine, and that the current uncertainty caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, was an added challenge before the Tokyo Olympics.

“Those who accept the challenge and adapt well, will be successful’’, said Bindra. Addressing the media at the launch of the sixth ABTP (Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance) Centre in collaboration with Daivam Wellness, Bindra said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was monitoring the situation and would take appropriate measures. He sought patience when queried about the possibility of the Olympics getting postponed, and goaded the athletes to prepare their best.

Expressing high hopes about India winning more medals than the six it had won in London in 2012, Bindra was particularly optimistic about a good haul by the Indian shooters as they go to Tokyo as favourites.

“On paper, we can definitely go past the six medals won in London. So many athletes who have qualified for the Olympics, have won at the highest level. Our shooters will be favourites. They can win multiple medals. It will be interesting to see how potential translates into medals’’, observed Bindra.

“Am sure our shooters will be well prepared. Some of the young shooters have the experience of competing in the Youth Olympics’’, said Bindra, as he pointed out the experience of the big stage, especially for the young athletes.

Saying that he was delighted with the collaboration, Bindra stressed that he believed “in the holistic well being of the human being.’’

Looking back

Looking back at his sports career, Bindra recalled that he did have a fair share of injuries and did not deal with them effectively at times.

“The life of an athlete is unique and short. They will be injured. Our focus is to get the athlete back into action quickly. Generally, we treat the symptoms, and don’t go to the root cause of the problem. We do now’’, he said.

The Founder and Medical Director of Daivam Wellness, Dr. Alok Chopra, said that the approach was to make the person strong by tackling lifestyle, nutrition, environment and mental attitude, so as to make the person deal with anything that affects good health.

Holistic healing

The Founder and CEO of Daivam Wellness, Sanjay Sachdeva, also highlighted the “holistic healing’’ system, by strengthening the human body, both physically and mentally.

On his part Bindra said that it was important to utilise the technology and knowledge both for athletes and normal persons, to benefit all.

“Some of our centres are more focused towards athletes because of their location. It is important to make it available for non-athletes and normal persons. Some centres cater to 90% normal people, and 10% athletes. It helps to achieve commercial feasibility by catering to a larger population’’, he said.

After it started in Mohali, the ABTP has been set up in Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

“Through Daivam, we have found a partner that not only complements the work we do, but also helps the benefit of holistic physical excellence reach Gurugram residents from all walks of life’’, Bindra said.