ACES Awards ceremony on January 12

The second edition of the Sportstar ACES Awards, celebrating the best of Indian sport in 2019, will be held in Mumbai on January 12, 2020.

This year has seen Indian sportspersons excel across disciplines like never before. P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the badminton World championships.

The Indian men’s cricket team conquered a formidable frontier by winning a Test series in Australia for the first time, reached the semifinals of the ODI World Cup in which Rohit Sharma scored a record five centuries, and swept the home Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Amit Panghal became the first Indian boxer to win a silver medal at the world championships. There have been many more such stories.

At ACES 2020, 21 awards will be presented in three categories — Popular Awards, Nominated Awards and Jury Awards.

A celebration

These awards celebrate the stars, the future stars and the tireless silent partners who have dedicated their lives to sport in order to realise the dream of making India a ‘sporting nation’.

The annual event aims to create a platform where stakeholders involved with Indian sports meet and share their vision for the growth of Indian sport.

Relaunched in celebration of Sportstar magazine’s 40th anniversary, the 2019 awards honoured Prakash Padukone with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah shared the Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) Award, and Cheteshwar Pujara received the Chairman’s Choice Award, among other awards.

Leading sportspersons

The ceremony was attended by many celebrated sportspersons including like Viswanathan Anand, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Bhaichung Bhutia, Gagan Narang, Anjali Bhagwat, Mithali Raj and Dutee Chand.

Also present were Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as well as International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who accepted the award for the Best State for the Promotion of Sports.

The voting for the Popular Choice Awards is open. Visit www.sportstar.hindu.com/aces-awards to vote.