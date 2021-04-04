Aces awards 2021 | Mary Kom wins Sportstar of the Decade honour

Magnificent Mary: Sportstar of the Decade, M.C. Mary Kom.

04 April 2021 22:29 IST

Bindra is Inspirational Giant of Indian Sport; Srikanth and Sindhu bag Racquet Sports awards; Gopi Chand named Coach of the Decade

M.C. Mary Kom, the six-time boxing world champion, won the Sportstar of the Decade award at the 2021 Sportstar Aces – Giants of the Decade edition on Sunday.

Big, big motivation

“I am so happy, and I wish to achieve more in the upcoming tournaments. This is a big, big motivation for me,” said Mary Kom. “This award is huge. I have been fighting for so long, almost 20 years. Being a woman, a girl, a mother — is not an easy task. Fight like a woman, that is my biggest message to all.”

Abhinav Bindra, the only Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal, was conferred the Inspirational Giant of Indian Sport honour. “I’m extremely humbled to receive this award. My gratitude to the jury, to Sportstar and the entire Hindu Group for deeming me worthy of an honour such as this,” Bindra said.

K. Srikanth... a special one.

Former World No. 1 K. Srikanth and reigning badminton World champion P.V. Sindhu bagged the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Decade (Racquet Sports) titles.

“I used to read the [Sportstar] magazine [in 2005-06] because it used to cover a lot of sports news,” said Srikanth. “I always dreamt of being there one day and today, to receive this award, from Sportstar is a very big achievement. I’m really happy and honoured to receive it.”

Sindhu’s 2019 World Championship victory and Viswanathan Anand’s 2017 World Rapid chess championship win were adjudged Moments of the Decade.

“I must say that Sportstar has been very, very encouraging and supportive of not only me but all athletes. The World Championship win in 2019 was one of the biggest moments of my career... it was my first World Championship gold medal,” Sindhu said.

Recalling his World Rapid triumph in 2017, Anand said: “I am very proud to have won the Moment of the Decade award. I remember that day as if it were yesterday. I remember coming out, and maybe for the second time in my career, actually pumping fist. It was a very special moment for me because it had not been a great month till that point.”

Phenomenal

P. Gopi Chand... guiding force.

National badminton coach P. Gopi Chand, who bagged the Coach of the Decade Trophy, said: “I remember receiving this award in 2001 as a Sportsperson of the Year, and 20 years later to get this award from Sportstar is really phenomenal.”