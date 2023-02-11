ACE Championship four-wheel electric racing series to be held globally from next year

February 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

HYDERABAD

ACE Championship four-wheel electric racing series will be held globally from next year, focusing on talent development and innovation along with the objective of promoting motorsport to under-represented markets and also provide a competitive edge to exciting racing.

The project, headed by former Mahindra Racing CEO Dilbagh Gill, is backed by ACE Group founders.

“The ACE Championship will have two levels, the entry-level Challenger Series and the top-tier Championship. This Championship will be a feeder platform for drivers and engineering talent to move into other racing series,” Dilbagh said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Formula E-Prix championship here.

“After years of racing, I felt it was time to give something back to the sport. The essence of the whole project is affordability but ensuring the performance of the four-wheelers to be on par with Gen 2,” Dilbagh said. “ACE Championship is going to focus around the three ‘Ds’ – we are going to be daring, we are going to be different, and we are going to be digital.”

“We hope this will create career opportunities through the roles of the motorsport paddock irrespective of the background, location, gender or socio-economic status. We are keen on preferring the existing tracks like the ones in Chennai and in Hyderabad and should help the youngsters in particular,” Dilbagh added.

“The Series will begin in India next year before heading to the Far-East, Europe and America. We want to be the feeders for Formula-E racing.”

Nick Hiedfeld, Development Driver and Advisor for ACE Championship, said an electric junior racing championship had not been done before. “We want this championship to be fair and affordable to attract youngsters.”

