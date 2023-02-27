HamberMenu
Abhinand lifts maiden National under-15 title

Sports Bureau

February 27, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Champions all: Tamil Nadu’s P.B. Abhinand, right, u-15, PSPB Academy’s Sahil Rawat, left, u-13, and West Bengal’s Rishan Chattopadhya, u-11, the winners of the singles titles in the National sub-junior table tennis championships in Alappuzha on Monday.

ALAPPUZHA

P.B. Abhinand bounced back nicely after losing the first two games to defeat PSPB Academy’s Sarthak Arya 4-2 and lift the under-15 boys singles title in the UTT 84th National sub-junior table tennis championships at the YMCA’s N.C. John Memorial Arena here on Monday. It was the Tamil Nadu’s youngster’s maiden national title, and it came with a prize of Rs. 38,500.

Sahil Rawat of PSPBA defeated West Bengal’s Aditya Das 4-1 for the under-13 singles title.

The results:

Boys: U-15 singles, final: P.B. Abhinand (TN) bt Sarthak Arya (PSPBA) 11-13, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Semifinals: Sarthak bt Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Asm) 15-13, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8; Abhinand bt Punit Biswas (WB) 5-11, 11-8, 16-14, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 11-5.

Doubles, final: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya & Divyaj Roy (WB) bt Punit Biswas & Rupam Sardar 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9.

U-13 singles, final: Sahil Rawat (PSPBA) bt Aditya Das (WB) 13-15, 11-8, 11-4, 12-10, 14-12; Semifinals: Sahil bt Aarav Negi (Ukd) 11-4, 11-6, 11-7; Aditya bt Keshav Rao (Kar) 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11.

Doubles, final: Sahil Rawat & Dhairya Rawat (PSPBA) bt Aditya Das & Shrestho Chakraborty (WB) 11-3, 11-9, 11-9.

