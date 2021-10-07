Abhimanyu Mithun calls it a day

The pacer had a rewarding career for Karnataka

Fast bowler A. Mithun announced his retirement on Thursday.

“Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world. I am also clear in my mind that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling talent and they would miss out on opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career,” Mithun stated in a letter.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) clarified that Mithun will be withdrawn from Karnataka’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over probables lists.

A tall, well built pacer, Mithun represented India in four Tests and five ODIs. He picked up four for 105 in the first innings of his Test debut, against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2010. Despite the early international success, Mithun could not find a permanent spot in the Indian team. He last wore the India cap in an ODI against West Indies, at Chennai in 2011.

Mithun enjoyed a rewarding 13-year domestic career with Karnataka. Alongside Vinay Kumar and S. Arvind, Mithun formed a match-winning pace attack. If Vinay and Arvind foxed batters with guile, Mithun rushed in at full tilt to generate good pace and awkward bounce on flat pitches.

He took 338 wickets in 103 First Class matches, with 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. In 96 List A outings, Mithun recorded 136 scalps. He was a handy lower-order bat, often using the long handle to good effect. He was an integral part of the Karnataka team which racked up trophies in the previous decade.

“It has been my honour to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state,” Mithun stated.

The 31-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Mithun is expected to relocate to the United Kingdom with his family. His wife, Rayane Hardy, is a UK citizen.

“We, at KSCA, respect his decision, and would like to place on record his invaluable contribution to the State of Karnataka and the country. His exploits on the field will be etched in the annals of Karnataka’s cricketing history. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours, and are indeed hopeful that he will continue to contribute to Karnataka cricket in various other capacities post his retirement,” the KSCA stated.