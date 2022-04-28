Abhidnya tops women’s air pistol

Special Correspondent

Abhidnya Patil edged past Shikha Narwal 16-14 for the top spot in women’s air pistol in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Abhidnya topped the qualification with 576 in a field of 376 shooters, and later shone in the gold match. T.S. Divya took the third place ahead of Radhika Tanwar, Kanisha Dagar, Annu Raj Singh, Nandini Parashar and Yuvika Tomar.

Shikha Narwal topped the junior event ahead of Palak, and finished second behind Palak in the youth section.

Manu Bhaker, who shot 571 in qualification, did not make the women’s final, and was placed third in the junior section.

In the men’s centre fire pistol event, Omkar Singh topped with 584.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Abhidnya Patil 16 (248.0) 576; 2. Shikha Narwal 14 (249.2) 571; 3. T.S. Divya 244.8 (573).

Juniors: 1. Shikha Narwal 16 (252.9) 571; 2. Palak 6 (251.5) 571; 3. Manu Bhaker 249.3 (571).

Youth: 1. Palak 17 (249.1) 571; 2. Shikha Narwal 13 (250.4) 571; 3. Arshdeep Kaur 245.0 (569).

25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Omkar Singh 584; 2. Parvindar Lal 579; 3. Harpreet Singh 579.