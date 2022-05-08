Abhay Singh wins his first PSA Tour title
Sports Bureau
Unseeded Abhay Singh of India won his first PSA tour title, defeating Robin Gadola of Switzerland, seeded fifth, 11-6, 14-16, 9-11, 11-9, 16-14 in the men’s final of the Archi Factory Open squash tournament at Lorient (France) on Saturday.
Abhay saved three match-points in the fifth and final game to triumph.
The 23-year-old had produced the biggest upset of the Challenger 5 level tournament, when he defeated top-seeded Ivan Perez of Spain in three games in the second round.
