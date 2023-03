Aakanksha Bansal and Karan Sehrawat emerge India Open champions

March 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Aakanksha Bansal beat Yashika Goel 17-15 for the gold in women’s air pistol in the India Open shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday. In men’s air pistol, Karan Sehrawat defeated Akshit Chauhan 16-8. The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Karan Sehrawat 16 (243.7) 573; 2. Akshit Chauhan 8 (244.7) 583; 3. Pankaj Kumar Sharma 242.5 (567); 4. Navratan 241.1 (571). ADVERTISEMENT Women: 1. Aakanksha Bansal 17 (245.4) 570; 2. Yashika Goel 15 (249.9) 565; 3. Disha Verma 244.1 (545); 4. Varsha Singh 243.8 (570). ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics shooting

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.