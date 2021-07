13 July 2021 12:49 IST

The Serbian tennis player claimed his 20th grand slam on 11th July, 2020. After an electrifying four set win at the Wimbledon finals against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Djokovic has secured his berth at the top. The Serbian is currently ranked world’s number one. Here’s a walk down the Serbian champion’s hall of fame.

