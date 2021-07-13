A walk down Novak Djokovic’s hall of fame

1/20

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to win the men's singles at the Australian Open tennis championships on Jan 27, 2008 Photo: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the trophy after winning the 2015 Wimbledon final against Switzerland’s Roger Federer Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic of Serbia with the 2015 U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final. Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the 2016 Australian Open trophy after winning the final against Andy Murray of Great Britain Photo: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the 2016 French Open trophy after winning the finals against Great Britain’s Andy Murray Photo: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia claims the trophy after defeating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson at the finals of the 2018 Wimbledon Championship. Photo: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, in the final of the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. Photo: AP

2019 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy. The Serbian defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal to caim the title. Photo: Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the 2019 Wimbledon trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Photo: Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is triumphant after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open tennis championship 2020. Photo: AP

2021 Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the winner's trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the final of the 2011 Australian Open. Photo: Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses infront of the Eiffel Tower with the trophy after winning the men's singles French Open 2021. The serbian won against Spain’s Rafael Nadal Photo: Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic lifts the trophy after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the 2011 Wimbledon Championship. Photo: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 2011 U.S. Open men's singles champion, poses with his trophy as he visits the Empire State Building in New York, September 13, 2011. Photo: Brendan McDermid

2012 Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy at a park in central Melbourne. Djokovic defeated Spain's Rafael Nadal in the finals. Photo: AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Britain's Andy Murray in the men's final at the 2013 Australian Open Photo: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men's singles final at the 2016 Wimbledon Championship. Photo: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the men's singles final at the 2015 Australian Open Tennis Championship. Photo: AP