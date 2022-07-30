A Star Is Born, Triple Wish, Stormy Ocean, Salento, Absara Star and Winmylove shine

July 30, 2022 17:39 IST

A Star Is Born, Triple Wish, Stormy Ocean, Salento, Absara Star and Winmylove shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Griffin (Anjar) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Own Legacy (Vishal) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51. Eased up. Towering Presence (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Exalted Dream (rb) 43.5. Easy.

1000m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Inexhaustible (Ashok) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Chisox (Rozario) 1-16, 600/43.5. Easy. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-9.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Thousand Words (Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran), Empress Bella (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. They finished level. Silent Trigger (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Winmylove (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Absara Star (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Salento (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Balor (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Debonair (Sai Vamsi), Belvedere (Aliyar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They finished level. Queen Envied (Rozario), Dr Logan (Anjar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved together. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Triple Wish (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Impressed. Mitsuro (Sai Vamsi) 1-31, 1,0001-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Sand Castles (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Bellator (Srinath) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Pleased.