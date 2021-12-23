A Star Is Born, Pure and Zuccarelli shine

Mumbai:

23 December 2021

A Star Is Born, Pure and Zuccarelli showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 23) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Mariella (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Air Power (Yash Narredu) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Zervan), Evangeline (Akshay) 57, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/os Quasar — Diani (rb), Quasar — Zana (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Remy Red (Dashrath) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Tasman (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Irrepressible (Neeraj), Mandeville (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Doc Martin (Neeraj) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Prince O' War (Sandesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o King's Ransom (P.S. Chouhan), Brave Eagle (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Beastia (Rupesh), Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Columbian (P.S. Chouhan), Seasons Greetings (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Dragoness (Parmar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Botero (P.S. Chouhan), Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former was pushed to finish level.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start, was urged to cover the leeway and finished level. Pure (Sandesh), Fast Rain (Parmar) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Nord (S. Amit), Red Riot (rb) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Presidential (Neeraj), Alastair (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25, 1000/1-5, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.

Noted on December 22

Inner sand

800m: Doc Martin (Neeraj), Polyneices (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Ron (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/38. Pressed.

Outer sand

600m: 2/y/os Hagibis (rb), Kingda Ka -- La Tonnarella (S. Amit) 41. Pair level.

800m: Minx (rb) 1400/600m 56. Easy.

Noted on December 21

Inner sand

600m: Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 42. Easy. Hyperdimensional (Parmar) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Revelator (P. Naidu), Perfect Perfecto (H.G. Rathod) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Dalasan (Nadeem), Indian Crown (Mahesh) 54, 600/41. They ended level. Royal Crown (Mahesh), Bakhtawar (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Indian Princess (Ayyar), Hurrem (Mahesh) 56, 600/42. Former better.

Outer sand

1000m: Shadows (S. Amit) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Slightly urged.