A Star Is Born, Multiencrypted and Redifined please

A Star Is Born, Multiencrypted and Redifined pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Esfir (Ayyar), Perfect Win (rb) 53, 600/37. They moved level freely. Pepper (Ayyar) 54, 600/38. Moved well. Smithsonian (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Sierra Dela Plata (Kaviraj), Claudius (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. They ended level. Giverny (T.S. Jodha), Midnight Interlude/Spiritofexcellence (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Multiencrypted (Dhebe), Juiced (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Urged. Easy Rider (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Redifined (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged.

1000m: Kimiko (Bhawani), Trinket (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Freedom (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. 1400m: Northern Lights (Chouhan), Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior.


