A Star Is Born expected to score

A Star Is Born, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 12).

False rails (width about 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. ICH DIEN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over — 2-30 p.m.: 1. Divine Blessings (3) S. John 60, 2. Ansaldo (1) Hindu S 57.5, 3. Amazonite (4) B. Nayak 56.5, 4. Port Of Beauty (5) S. Shareef 56.5, 5. The Adviser (7) J.H. Arul 56, 6. Toronero (6) Salman K 56, 7. Baroness (2) Rajesh K 54.5, 8. Favorito (9) Rayan 54.5, 9. The Intruder (10) Ajeeh K 54 and 10. Sling Shot (8) Vinod Shinde 53.5.

1. DIVINE BLESSINGS, 2. THE ADVISER, 3. BARONESS

2. KRANJI PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25 — 3-00: 1. Handsome Mover (5) A. Qureshi 62.5, 2. Shubankar (1) Akshay K 62.5, 3. Super Ruffian (6) Nikhil N 61, 4. Exalted Dream (4) A. Prakash 59.5, 5. Love (2) Kiran N 59, 6. Mrs Thatcher (7) Sandesh 59, 7. Russian Romance (3) C.S. Jodha 58.5.

1. RUSSIAN ROMANCE, 2. SHUBANKAR

3. MAYOR'S CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 — 3-30: 1. Enid Blyton (9) A. Prakash 62.5, 3. Eternal Blaze (7) C.S. Jodha 62.5, 3. Sea Of Cortez (5) Dashrath S 60.5, 4. The Bawaji (2) Kirtish B 60, 5. Watchmystars (1) Trevor 56, 6. Presidential (3) P.S. Chouhan 54, 7. Whizzo (4) Ashhad A 53, 8. All Attractive (8) Akshay K 52.5 and 9. Mountain Lion (6) Likith 52.5.

1. ALL ATTRACTIVE, 2. PRESIDENTIAL, 3. ETERNAL BLAZE

4. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over — 4-00: 1. Forest Flame (5) Sandesh 60, 2. A Star Is Born (4) Suraj 59.5, 3. Miracle (1) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 4. Giant Star (3) C.S. Jodha 55.5 and 5. Chopin (2) Trevor 54.5.

1. A STAR IS BORN, 2. CHOPIN

5. PRINCE KHARTOUM PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms) — 4-30: 1. Born King (8) Kiran N 56, 2. Domingo (6) Dashrath S 56, 3. Empire Of Dreams (1) Ajinkya 56, 4. Galloping Ahead (9) Akshay K 56, 5. Kodava Streak (5) Vinod Shinde 56, 6. Artemis Ignacia (11) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Chinky Pinky (3) Richard Oliver 54.5, 8. Lady Godiva (2) S. Shareef 54.5, 9. Meghann (4) Vishal B 54.5, 10. Montelena (10) Anjar 54.5 and 11. Royal Glory (7) Trevor 54.5.

1. ROYAL GLORY, 2. CHINKY PINKY, 3. ARTEMIS IGNACIA

6. ROYAL COMMAND PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over — 5-00: 1. Towering Presence (4) Shreyas S 62.5, 2. Measure Of Time (7) T.S. Jodha 61, 3. Scribbling Hopper (5) Akshay K 60, 4. Aferpi (6) Angad 59, 5. Johnny Bravo (1) D. Patel 55, 6. Aircraft (2) Dashrath S 53.5, 7. Tyto Alba (8) Rajesh K 53 and 8. Another Rainbow (3) Raghuveer S 51.5.

1. AIRCRAFT, 2. SCRIBBLING HOPPER, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

7. ICH DIEN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over — 5-30: 1. Millbrook (10) S. John 60, 2. Tenali (4) Suraj 59.5, 3. Silver Swift (11) B. Nayak 59, 4. Osiris (2) Ajeet K 57, 5. Impeccable (8) Nikhil N 56, 6. Classic Charm (9) Bhawani S 55.5, 7. Clever Hans (1) Akshay K 55.5, 8. Debonair (5) Md. Aliyar 55.5, 9. Air Display (3) A. Prakash 55, 10. Elite Agent (6) Angad 55 and 11. Flower Of Paradise (7) S. Saqlain 53.

1. TENALI, 2. CLEVER HANS, 3. MILLBROOK

Day's best: ALL ATTRACTIVE

Double: A STAR IS BORN - TENALI

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.