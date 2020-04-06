A platform to help promising cricketers

As sportspersons get used to being under lockdown with their normal training activities curtailed, every avenue to keep them sharp becomes valuable. While the top athletes have access to some of the best facilities, for the up and coming it is a bit harder.

One such platform to help the promising cricketer is Ludimos, launched by Madhan Raj, a Netherlands-based techie from Chennai.

The platform allows players to upload their videos and receive tips from coaches across the world.

Ludimos has seen its active users double since the coronavirus pandemic forced most parts of the world into a lockdown. The platform uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to the videos.

“I have played at university-level back home in Chennai and when I came to the Netherlands, I felt we could not find enough coaches. This is the situation in most associate and affiliate countries. So this platform aims to help cricketers get in touch with coaches across the world,” said Madhan Raj.

For now, the platform helps shorten a 10-minute video to just a few minutes, retaining only the action portions of the sessions which helps the coaches.

Madhan also added there are plans to add more machine learning features like pitch maps and wagon wheels to give an analysis to the coaches and make their job easier.

Some of the names include former South African First Class cricketer David Nosworthy, who has coached the likes of A.B. de Villiers and former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings player Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

“It is a great platform for cricketers from some of the smaller nations. I have been doing sessions on zoom calls for players in countries like Bahrain, but this is a better solution.

“The video clarity is very good and there are some useful tools. For example, you can draw lines on the video frames to point out corrections like the head position. It is easier for players to see and make the corrections than being just told.”