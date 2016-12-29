Warner gives Australia a shot at forcing a result

A run-a-ball hundred from David Warner gave Australia an outside chance of forcing a result after Azhar Ali posted a double century for Pakistan in the second Test here on Wednesday.

Warner smashed 144 off 143 balls in a pulsating 198-run stand with Usman Khawaja to cut Pakistan’s lead to just 165 runs with two days to play.

Azhar posted the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in Australia with an unbeaten 205 before a declaration at 443 for nine just after lunch on the third day.

By stumps, the home side had given itself a chance of getting a lead to put the pressure back on the Pakistanis after rain disrupted the opening two days.

Usman Khawaja was gunning for a century on 95 with skipper Steve Smith not out 10 as Australia reached 278 for two in reply off just 58 overs.

Warner plundered his maiden century in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG and his 17th Test hundred overall.

The left-handed opener survived a big moment on 81 when he was bowled by Wahab Riaz with a searing 150 kph in-swinger, but it was called a no-ball for over-stepping.

Wahab finally got Warner 63 runs later when HotSpot and the ‘Snickometer’ found a faint brush on his glove and he was given out on review to a legside catch behind.

Azhar earlier overtook Majid Khan’s previous highest score of 158 at Melbourne 44 years ago and was just three runs short of West Indian Viv Richards’s ground best of 208 for a visiting batsman when his team’s declaration arrived.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq called a halt upon the dismissal of Wahab leaving Azhar unconquered off 364 balls in almost 10 hours at the crease spread over three rain-hit days. — AFP