This youngster is sure to go places

The trend of Tamil Nadu’s journey this season has been that in every match a new player has thrown his hand up and took charge when the situation demanded.

Against Bengal, it was the lower-order batting by Aswin Crist and K. Vignesh that lifted the team, helping it take the crucial first-innings lead.

Playing in his debut season, Vignesh has been impressive with the ball, picking up 26 wickets from five matches. The medium-pacer, who took four-wickets in the first innings, is the leading wicket-taker.

When he walked in to bat at 303 for eight to join Crist, who was striking the ball cleanly, his role was to hold one end up.

Speaking about his innings, Vignesh said: “In this team it is a given that the tailenders have to contribute. My plan initially was to support Crist and I was ready to deal with the bouncers. I did not try to score runs and just wanted to stay.”

After Crist departed, Vignesh had to shift gears and be the man in charge to knock off the 28 remaining runs.

Fortunately for TN, Vignesh had Natarajan, a partner whom he knew well from playing for Jolly Rovers in the TNCA league, to finish the job. “I believed in Natarajan. I knew he can hang around and bat.”

“I knew if I go for some big shots and get a few runs on the board, we can take it from there.”

In the 100th over of the innings, Vignesh took on the bouncer from Sayan Ghosh gamely brandishing the pull shot twice and finding the boundary successfully.

Two overs later, he slogged one over mid-wicket to take the score to 327 before Natarajan’s boundary helped level the scores.

Talking about his maiden domestic season, Vignesh says, “It is a great experience to be part of the State team. I have longed for this cap and it feels great to help the team take some crucial points. I am ready to show what I have got.”

Coming into the tournament, Vignesh who hails from Tiruvallur district, had a very good TNPL with Lyca Kovai Kings finishing with 11 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.42.

“Doing well in the TNPL gave me confidence. Playing a live game means you need to be able to handle pressure. Lance Klusener gave me lot of ideas on how to handle and soak up the pressure.”

Vignesh also credited L. Balaji for his role, especially in terms of sharing his experience on how to bowl in different conditions.

He also spoke about the role of his club in his fledgling career.“They (Rovers) have the best facilities and we get good exposure with lot of stars in our side like M. Vijay, Piyush Chawla. Bharat Reddy sir, who has shaped many careers. They have been a great support.”

With the right people supporting and inspiring him, this talented youngster is sure to go places.