SJFI condoles Shekar’s death

The Sports Journalists’ Federation of India (SJFI) condoled the death of Nirmal Shekar, former Sports Editor of The Hindu and Editor Sportstar, here on Wednesday night.

In a message, the SJFI said, “the sports journalists’ fraternity across the country is saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Nirmal Shekar.

“He was a writer par excellence, often lifting the mundane to the exotic,” the message said. — Special Correspondent