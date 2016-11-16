Rashmee strikes fourth skeet gold

Rashmee Rathore won the skeet gold for the fourth time as she beat the young Ganemat Sekhon 13-11 in the 60th National shotgun championship at the JDA Range here on Tuesday.

It was a commendable performance from the 34-year-old Rashmee as she handled the strong field with poise, topping the qualification with 68 and scoring 14 out of 16 in the semifinals.

“I am very happy with my shooting. I have improved a lot with coach Ennio Falco. There is no more nervousness and I am able to shoot calm. I hope to improve the scores soon,” said a delighted Rashmee, who hails from Telangana.

Ganemat, a 10th standard student of Vivek School in Chandigarh, was able to go ahead of two multiple national champions, Saniya Sheikh and Arti Singh, for the silver. “It is all owing to the training with coach Danka Bertekova,” said Ganemat, who captured the junior silver earlier in the afternoon, behind Asees Chhina of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, who trains with coach Amardeep Singh Rai.

Arti Singh, who has been troubled by a leg injury, made the semifinals but missed the medal matches after being in the lead, shooting 10 out of the first 12 birds. She added only one more at the last station and lost the race for the medal matches along with Asees by a solitary point.

“National championship is important and I could not afford to miss it,” said Arti.

The scores from the National championship form the basis for the selection of the National squad.

In women’s double trap, which does not have a final as it is not an Olympic event, Shreyasi Singh won the gold with a score of 98 out of 120, beating the national record of 96 set by Shagun Chowdhary in the Incheon Asian Games.

The results (women): Skeet: 1. Rashmee Rathore 13 (14) 68; 2. Ganemat Sekhon 11 (13) 66; 3. Saniya Sheikh 15 (12) 64; 4. Jasmeen Kaur 10 (12) 64. Team: 1. Punjab (186); 2. Madhya Pradesh (170); 3. Rajasthan (161).

Junior women: 1. Asees Chhina 13 (11) 64; 2. Ganemat Sekhon 12 (10) 66; 3. Simranpreet Kaur Johal 15 (10) 63; 4. Maheshwari Chauhan 11 (9) 63. Team: 1. Punjab (193); 2. Rajasthan (169); 3. Madhya Pradesh (162).

Double trap: 1. Shreyasi Singh 98 (NR, old 96); 2. Shagun Chowdhary 88; 3. Seema Tomar 85. Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (235); 2. Punjab (193); 3. Maharashtra (186).

Junior women: 1. N. Nivetha (76); 2. Bhavna Chaudhary (71); 3. Manisha Keer (71). Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh (210); 2. Maharashtra (171); 3. Punjab (152).