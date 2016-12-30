No sign of factional tussle ending

Volleyball in India appears headed towards a future of confusion and confrontation.

The world body (FIVB) had provisionally suspended the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) when the legal tussle between its secretary and president showed no signs of ending and appointed a three-member ad-hoc committee to settle the differences.

But the comments of K. Nandakumar (from the president Avadesh Kumar Chaudhary-led faction) at a press-conference here on Thursday and the response by secretary Ramavatar Singh Jakhar indicate that the problems within the VFI are unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

Nandakumar claimed that the Madras High Court had passed an order dated December 23 posting an interim stay on the actions of Retired Judge K. Chandru and reinstating the powers of the president. The VFI associate secretary said the president is now free to handle the VFI’s bank accounts.

“In spite of all these”, Nandakumar said “we decided not to stop the Senior Nationals. We will conduct the Indian Volleyball League & beach volleyball league, the remaining National championships and the Federation Cup.”

With regard to the case filed first by Jakhar at the Delhi High Court to open the ballot box for its elections held on April 11, Nandakumar said “the court said since the elections of VFI are due in July 2017, there is no need to open the sealed cover.”

According to Nandakumar, the Delhi High Court had asked both the groups to work together and ensure the Indian men and women’s teams be represented in international tournaments under the Indian Olympic Association banner.

India still has a day’s time to send its entry for the Women’s World qualification championships for Central Zone to be held in Maldives from January 27 to 29.

Nandakumar also said that he is ready to talk to the secretary-led faction for a compromise. “I will take the initiative,” he said.

Speaking to the media later, Jakhar said “VFI will challenge the Madras High Court order on January 2, 2017, as the case is not tenable.”

He also said the press meet should have been held by either the president or the secretary and not by anyone else. The secretary further said his faction will go ahead and conduct the Indian Volleyball League.