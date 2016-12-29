IOA’s action leads to political sniping

Things are never dull in Indian sports. More than any on-field exploit by the athletes, it is the shenanigans of those running the various sporting bodies that fuel controversy ever so often.

The latest has been the appointment of former presidents Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as “honorary life presidents” by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chennai on Tuesday that sparked off several rounds of political sniping, led to Kalmadi himself declining the post on Wednesday, certain members of the IOA breaking ranks and conflicting signals from Chautala on the appointment.

“Kalmadi wrote to me saying that he will clear his name and then take up the post,” said N. Ramachandran, president of IOA, to The Hindu in Chennai.

The sports ministry issued a showcause notice as to why the IOA should not be de-recognised as the National Olympic Committee. The government, however, doesn’t have any actual control over the IOA directly; it can only exercise its powers through the various constituent federations, bearing most of their expenses from training to international participation of sportsmen, and having the right to de-recognise them for non-compliance of rules.

With Kalmadi withdrawing from the post later in the day, however, the pressure was on Chautala, who had been defiant all day and slammed Goel, even as IOA officials claimed the move was “constitutionally valid” since the two would not hold any executive powers or voting rights.

Chautala claimed the minister would do better to concentrate on fulfilling his responsibilities “because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that, instead of getting into a controversy without knowing full facts.”

IOA vice-president Narinder Batra, who recently took over as the FIH president, however broke ranks and insisted that he was against the appointments and would rather quit the IOA than be associated with such decisions.

“Rule 5 of IOA’s constitution clearly states that anyone who has been charged/framed under IPC or under prevention of corruption act can’t be in IOA. I don’t know exactly what charges have been levelled against Kalmadi and Chautala. But they both should not accept the post until their names are cleared,” Batra said.

“As a former sports minister, the IOA’s decision is sad and painful. This decision is not good for sports and India’s image,” Maken said, insisting parties needed to rise above political affiliations to clean up sports in the country but targeting BJP members in the IOA at the same time.

“Anurag Thakur, (Akali Dal MP) and SS Dhindsa were part of the IOA Executive Committee and party to this decision. The BJP must direct its functionaries to take back the decision. When the Commonwealth Games corruption came up, we acted immediately, removing Kalmadi from all positions. Now the same people who protested against the scam are in power and such people are becoming life presidents. How can they justify that?” he questioned.

Maken asked for other steps from the government to resolve the issue — pressurise the IOA to roll back the decision, approach the IOC’s Ethics Committee and support any Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the matter.

“Their appointment is like a countdown to disaster for Indian sports,” he added.