I have no expectations this time: Coric

Borna Coric was ‘the ATP Star of Tomorrow’ in 2014, a year after he turned pro.

Playing carefree without any inhibitions, he has grown in stature since then, defeating the likes of Andy Murray last year and Rafael Nadal in ’14 and earlier this year.

In September, though, the 20-year-old Croat faced, for the first time in his young career, a crisis in the form of a knee injury.

That, Coric says, made him realise the importance of staying injury-free. “I had not been injured for the last 6-7 years, may be. I didn’t know the feeling of how it was when you cannot play, because of pain,” says Coric.

“So the main goal is to take care of my body and enter the top-20 by the end next year.”

After a practice session at the Nungambakkam stadium watched by his new coach Ivica Ancic and dad Damir, the runner-up at the 2016 edition of the Aircel Chennai Open spoke to the media.

Excerpts:

Preparations

I have been working and practising for the last 30-35 days. After my knee surgery, I am playing very good.

This is my first tournament after my surgery.

His expectations from his third Chennai Open

I have some very good memories (from here).

There is no expectation as I haven’t played for 3-4 months. I don’t know what to expect.

Croatia’s Davis Cup journey and missing the final due to the knee injury.

We had a very good run. Unfortunately, we didn’t come out as winners.

I was disappointed at not being able to play in the final.

This is tennis, this is life. I just need to bounce back.

Ivica Ancic, his third coach in three years

We started working [together] after the US Open. He has been pushing me very hard.

I had some problems with (former coach) Miles (Maclagan). We didn’t agree on some things. So it just didn’t work out.

I am not going to stay with a coach just because I had changed two [previous] coaches.

And I am not going to stay with a coach just because the media says something.

If I am not happy with someone I am going to always try for better.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work with the last couple of coaches.

The 2016 season

There have been ups and downs. I started the year very good, making the final of the Chennai Open.

I played the final in Morocco.

In the summer it was very good. I was very happy with my tennis.

(The injury) was unfortunate. Like I said, that is life.