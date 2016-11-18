Haryana sprinter Dharambir Singh banned by NADA

: Haryana sprinter Dharambir Singh, who was barred from representing the country in the Rio Olympics at the last minute for failing a dope test, has been slapped with an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The 200-metre runner had returned positive for an anabolic steroid in an in-competition test conducted by the NADA during the Indian Grand Prix meet in Bengaluru on July 11.

Since this was his second dope-related offence, the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has handed him a lengthier ban of eight years.

“Dharambir has been handed an eight-year ban by the NADA panel since this was his second offence. NADA has intimated the ban on Dharambir to IAAF and WADA,” a top source said.

The 27-year-old was earlier stripped of his gold medal won in the 100m race during the National inter-State Championships in 2012 for evading a mandatory dope test.

Dharambir had breached the 200m Olympics entry standard of 20.50 secs by clocking 20.45 secs — a National record — in the fourth Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru on July 11, the last day of qualification, which was hastily arranged by the Athletics Federation of India to give the athletes a chance to make it to the Rio Games. — PTI