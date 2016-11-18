Getting an opportunity to play in the ISL is great: Jerry

Jerry Lalrinzuala is a precocious Indian footballer, who, fed with better chances, has gotten better for it.

The 18-year-old defender has come refined through all age group football from u-14 to u-19, and his performances for Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League show for it.

The youngest player to have played this ISL season, he spoke to The Hindu on Thursday.

Excerpts:

The latest edition of the IFA Shield had two foreign teams in Crystal Palace and Frenz United, and you finished runner-up with the AIFF Elite Academy. How was the experience?

It was a good experience. We had played against, and lost to, the Malaysian team (Frenz United) in the FAM-FRENZ Asia Champions trophy. So, we were aware of that team, and avenged the defeat in the IFA Shield. It was morale-boosting that we managed to finish runner-up even with two foreign teams in the competition.

At 18, you’ve got the chance to play with big names in a high-profile league like ISL. It’s a chance that the previous generation of players weren’t easily afforded. How does it make you feel?

Being young, and getting this kind of opportunity is great. In fact, all young players are well aware of the value of the ISL and the big players we’ve been fielded with. To play in the ISL is in itself a good feeling, and on top of it, getting awards (he has two ‘Emerging player of the match’ awards from ten appearances) feels even better. It serves as an incentive to perform well.

Sabir Pasha, who was your head coach at the AIFF Elite Academy, is your Assistant Coach here at Chennaiyin as well. How does it help having a familiar face in the coaching staff?

It helps a lot. Even when I played for the Academy, Sabir would put me in the first XI which fed my confidence. Here, of course, I had to work hard, but, it definitely helps having Pasha.

Chennaiyin sent you on a training stint with French football club FC Metz. How different was it training there?

They teach better techniques, and have advanced facilities.

There are three training grounds — one each for tactical improvement, fitness training, and game play.

They focus on each individual.