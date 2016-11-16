Expansion is Batra’s mantra

NEW DELHI: As the first non-European to head the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Narinder Dhruv Batra has set his sights on expanding the game both geographically and financially to make it more popular across the world.

In his first meeting with mediapersons after winning the election, Batra, on Tuesday, announced his goals as president and a new event portfolio starting 2019 while also reiterating his resignation from all positions in the national and continental federations, including as president of Hockey India.

“My main target will be to increase the geographical boundaries of hockey from the present 10-12 top nations to at least 20-25. For that, we have to expand into Africa, Pan America, go deeper into Asia and include other nations of Oceania apart from Australia and New Zealand.

“An increase in viewership will also bring an increase in revenue. Countries are interested, but they need resources to develop the game,” he said.

Batra understands the importance of marketing and packaging a sport while also knowing how to make full use of the country's financial might. As a result, India will host several major international events in 2018.

These include the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian qualifiers for both men and women at the Youth Asian Games (played in 5-a-side format), besides the men's World Cup.

While the elite Champions Trophy looks set to be discontinued after 2018, a new tournament for the top seven-nine countries will be launched in 2019, for both men and women, to be played on a home-and-away basis.

“That will mean all the countries hosting all other selected countries and visiting them for matches over a six-eight month period. The matches will be played on weekends to bring in more crowds and the entire process will be part of the Olympic/World Cup qualification structure with the top-two teams at the end qualifying,” he explained.

Asked about Pakistan, Batra said a neutral venue had already been decided as Pakistan's home ground, but was yet to be agreed upon by the latter and other countries.

“We have to admit that Pakistan is a political and security issue, not just for India but all countries. Let's see how it works out,” he said.

As for Pakistan's participation in the upcoming junior World Cup in Lucknow next month, Batra said, “They have been given time till Thursday to confirm the details. As of now, they are coming but if they don't, we have back-up teams,” he said.

Batra also confirmed Bengaluru as the seventh franchise in the Hockey India League from the 2018 edition.

As first reported by The Hindu in February, the franchise will be owned by JSW as the first team from south India to be part of the cash-rich league.

“They were supposed to join in 2017, but with no top Indian players available, the team decided to participate from 2018 with a full-strength team instead of a second string,” Batra said.

The open players' auction for 2018 is expected to be held in August next year.

Three players were also barred from the 2017 edition after being suspended for indiscipline and misbehaviour during the recent 5-a-side National championships in Pune — Yuvraj Walmiki, Amith Gowda and Girish Pimpale.

The new Hockey India president will be decided by the Executive Board within a month.

“I will not be taking any commercial or financial decisions in this period. We have a very important sponsorship meeting in two days and I will not be part of it. I have done my bit for Indian hockey and I will let the people judge my work.

“My only regret is that I could not start a professional women's league on the lines of the HIL, which I really wanted to, and bring home a medal at the Olympics/World Cup,” he said.