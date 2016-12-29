Bumrah quietly preparing for the big occasion

As a fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah has shown the wherewithal to excel in two formats.

He has been exceptional in T20 internationals, taking 28 wickets at a low 18.82, and in one-day Internationals, 17 wickets at a frugal 14.65. The 23-year-old, with a deceptive sling-action and equipped with the ability and skill to bowl the yorker-length at will, has won laurels from Cricket Australia which has named him in the ODI squad of the year; just to think of it, the rookie has played only eight ODIs in 2016 after making his debut against Australia at Sydney at the start of the year.

Spotted by former India coach John Wright, during a talent-hunt for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has turned out to be the linchpin for the MI, Gujarat and for the Men in Blue; he awaits his chance to play in the flannels, which is not far away. The selectors would be keen to blood him soon, should an opportunity arise.

The rise of Bumrah, not of the stereotype, has been one of best things to have happened to Indian cricket. Pacers like Umesh Yadav, Shami Mohammed, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneswar Kumar have been decent performers in the series against New Zealand and England, while the likes of Shardul Thakur and Bumrah have fit nicely into the bench strength. Injuries have laid low Varun Aaron, who made an impact with the pace he was able to work up in the air allied with swing.

Bumrah will be next seen in action for Gujarat against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy semifinal at Nagpur from New Year’s day. He has taken 17 wickets at 22.94 in six Ranji matches, including a six for 71 against Mumbai and five for 41 in the quarterfinal against Odhisha. “He bowled brilliantly against Mumbai,” the Gujarat head coach Vijay Patel had said.

Left-arm medium pacer Rush Kalaria has done all the hard yards for Gujarat, taking 26 wickets at 21.53, while left-arm spinner Hardik Patel has chipped in with 17.

With another left-arm spinner Axar Patel set to undergo surgery for a thumb injury, Gujarat’s bowling department looks thin.

Gujarat batsmen Priyank Panchal, Samit Gohel, Manpreet Juneja, Parthiv Patel have amassed runs, but in the semifinal match, much of the attention would be on Bumrah, who should be a sure-shot choice for the ODI series against England.