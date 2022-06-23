43rd edition of V.K. Pahuja swimming bulletin released

V.K. Pahuja swimming bulletin was released by former Union Sports Minister Jitendra Singh, second from right, on Thursday. The author Dr. Meenakshi Pahuja is third from right. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 42nd edition of the V.K. Pahuja swimming bulletin was released by the former Union Sports Minister JItendra Singh here on Thursday.

The 450-page bulletin, spread over six interesting sections, has been compiled by V.K. Pahuja’s daughter Dr. Meenakshi Pahuja.

Featuring local, National, and international records, the book also has a compilation of all Indian swimmers who have represented the country in international competition over the last 50 years. It has articles by doctors, lecturers, and swimmers.

Dr. Meenakshi, a presidential Nari Shaki Puraskar awardee, is a long-distance swimmer and serves as the associate professor of Physical Education at Lady Shri Ram College.

V.K. Pahuja had served Indian swimming and water polo for many decades and was a member of the International Swimming statisticians Association.

Mr. Singh lauded Dr. Meenakshi for sustaining the great work of her father, with suitable support from her brother Priyank and sister Dr. Supriya.

The vice-chancellor of PDM University, Prof. A.K. Bakshi and former international swimmer Sita Ram Sawoo were guests of honour at the function.

Many swimmers were felicitated and the efforts of many others were appreciated. A special mention was made of Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat who is currently training in Hungary.