23 NCOE’s to be set up

NEW DELHI

13 March 2020 22:25 IST

Twenty-three National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) will be set up across the country which will merge all existing schemes presently operating in the Regional Centres and Academic Institutions of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

According to the decisions taken at SAI’s governing body meeting here on Friday, the government has identified 14 priority sports that will be focused on.

The NCOEs will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, sports science support and diet as per the requirement of an athlete without monetary ceiling.

The SAI press release said that, “The general body also approved the appointment of more than 350 sports science experts and more than 100 specialised mess and kitchen staff, including chef and nutritionists, in different NCOEs to ensure best quality diet and sports science facilities to all.

“The meeting also approved construction of 25 hostels, creating an additional residential capacity for 8000 people in different NCOEs.