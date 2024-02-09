120 wrestlers named for National camps

February 09, 2024 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Kolkata

As many as 120 wrestlers — 40 each in men’s freestyle, Greco Roman and women sections — have been selected to be part of the National coaching camps in the run-up to the Olympics.

The ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday picked the National medallists in each weight category (including non-Olympic weights) of the freestyle, Greco Roman and women’s sections for the camps.

The men’s camp will be held in Sonepat, while the women’s camp will be at Patiala from February 9 until the Olympic Games.

The panel will decide on the participation of some elite wrestlers such as Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal, the only Indian to earn an Olympic quota place so far, after getting to know about their plans, which may include overseas training.

The Asian Olympic qualifier will be held from April 19 to 21, while the World Olympic qualifier will be from May 9 to 12.

New dates announced

The postponed National under-15 and under-20 championships would be held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, from February 28 to March 5. The event was postponed following the state units’ request to give them more time to prepare for the championships. According to the ad-hoc panel’s estimate, 1200 to 1400 wrestlers from 18 to 20 units are expected to participate.