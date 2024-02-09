GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

120 wrestlers named for National camps

February 09, 2024 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - Kolkata

Sports Bureau

As many as 120 wrestlers — 40 each in men’s freestyle, Greco Roman and women sections — have been selected to be part of the National coaching camps in the run-up to the Olympics.

The ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday picked the National medallists in each weight category (including non-Olympic weights) of the freestyle, Greco Roman and women’s sections for the camps.

The men’s camp will be held in Sonepat, while the women’s camp will be at Patiala from February 9 until the Olympic Games.

The panel will decide on the participation of some elite wrestlers such as Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal, the only Indian to earn an Olympic quota place so far, after getting to know about their plans, which may include overseas training.

The Asian Olympic qualifier will be held from April 19 to 21, while the World Olympic qualifier will be from May 9 to 12.

New dates announced

The postponed National under-15 and under-20 championships would be held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, from February 28 to March 5. The event was postponed following the state units’ request to give them more time to prepare for the championships. According to the ad-hoc panel’s estimate, 1200 to 1400 wrestlers from 18 to 20 units are expected to participate.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.