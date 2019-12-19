10 arrested in clashes outside Camp Nou

Ten people were arrested and over 60 injured in clashes between Catalan separatists and police outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday night as Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off, local authorities said on Thursday.

Masked protesters set bins on fire and threw rocks and glass bottles at police who responded with foam bullets and baton charges.

Police detained 10 people during the clashes for affront to authority and causing public disorder.

Emergency services said it treated 64 people for light injuries, including 39 police officers.

But the police spokesman said a total of 56 officers were injured, including two with broken bones.