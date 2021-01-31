  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Who shouldn’t take COVID-19 vaccines, testing vaccines against coronavirus variants, Google’s threat to exit Australia and green tax on old vehicles

Photos: Reuters, Getty Images/iStockphoto  

The Hindu Explains | Can SARS-CoV-2 mutations undercut the efficacy of vaccines?
The Hindu Explains | Why is Google irked with the Australia’s proposed law on paying for news content?
The Hindu Explains | What does ‘green tax’ mean for vehicle owners?
The Hindu Explains | Who should not take COVID-19 vaccines?
