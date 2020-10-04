  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | WhatsApp encryption, herd immunity, defence offset clause, and ideal weight of Indians

The Hindu Explains | How secure are the messages sent on WhatsApp?
The Hindu Explains | What does herd immunity mean for COVID-19?
The Hindu Explains | How does the removal of offset clause requirement affect Rafale-like deals?
The Hindu Explains | How did the National Institute of Nutrition arrive at the ‘ideal’ weight of Indian men and women?