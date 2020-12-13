  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Vaccine emergency use authorisation, Facebook anti-trust cases, Roshni Act verdict review plea, and Bangladesh’s relocation of Rohingya

Photos: Reuters, AP, The Hindu  

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
The Hindu Explains | What is emergency use authorisation for drugs and vaccines?
The Hindu Explains | Why are the the recent accusations against Facebook significant, and what do they entail?
The Hindu Explains | Why does the J&K government want the High Court to reconsider its ruling on Roshni Act?
The Hindu Explains | Why are human rights agencies concerned about Bangladesh relocating Rohingya refugees?
TRENDING TODAY