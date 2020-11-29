  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Surgeries by Ayurveda doctors, predicting cyclones, commercialisation of space, and Michael Flynn pardon

Photos: The Hindu, AP, Reuters  

The Hindu Explains | Is allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgery legally and medically tenable?
The Hindu Explains | How are cyclones forecast, and how difficult was it to track Cyclone Nivar’s progress?
The Hindu Explains | Would space exploration survive in the era of privatisation?
The Hindu Explains | Who is Michael Flynn, and what are the implications of Donald Trump pardoning him?
