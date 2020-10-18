  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Jagan vs. judges, 2020 Economics Nobel, and surface science in tennis

The Hindu Explains | What can CJI Bobde do about charges levelled against judges by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister?
The Hindu Explains | What did the 2020 Economics Nobel winners discover about auction theory?
The Hindu Explains | What explains Nadal’s dominance on clay, Federer’s mastery on grass and Djokovic’s power on a hard court?
