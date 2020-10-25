  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | India and the hunger index, COVID-19 prediction models, and how America votes

Photos: The Hindu, AFP  

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
The Hindu Explains | What explains India’s poor rank under the Global Hunger Index, and what are the solutions?
The Hindu Explains | How are mathematical models being used to predict the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
The Hindu Explains | How does America elects its President, and why is winning the popular vote not enough?
TRENDING TODAY