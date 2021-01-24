  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | COVID-19 vaccine side effects, nasal coronavirus vaccine, U.S. and climate action, and India’s road to World Test Championship finals

The Hindu Explains | How effective are the two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in India, and are there concerns about safety?
The Hindu Explains | Is a nasal vaccine suitable for COVID-19?
The Hindu Explains | What are the implications of U.S. President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate agreement?
The Hindu Explains | How did Team India get to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings?
