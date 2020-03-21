  • The Package

The Hindu Explains: Coronavirus vaccine, low testing and rupee’s plunge

Photos: AFP, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Photos: AFP, Getty Images/iStockphoto  

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
TRENDING TODAY