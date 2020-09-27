  • The Package

The Hindu Explains | Changes in labour laws, farm Bills, U.S. Supreme Court nomination, and cess collection

The Hindu Explains | What does the new Industrial Relations Code say, and how does it affect the right to strike?
The Hindu Explains | Who gains and who loses from the farm Bills?
The Hindu Explains | Why are Democrats and Republicans squabbling over nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court?
The Hindu Explains | Where are the funds collected through cess parked?