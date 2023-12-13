Understanding the debates around anarcho-capitalism

December 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Anarcho-capitalism refers to a political philosophy which calls for the abolition of the state and for the provision of law and order to be controlled by private companies in a free market. The term was coined by American libertarian economist Murray Rothbard, while Belgian political economist Gustave de Molinari is considered to be the first anarcho-capitalist. It has recently gained popularity with Javier Milei, who calls himself an anarcho-capitalist, winning the race to become the President of Argentina last month.

How does it work?

Traditionally, free market advocates have supported the private provision of most goods and services, except police and courts which, it was believed, could only be provided by the state. But anarcho-capitalists believe that private companies competing in a free market can provide policing and legal services as well, often far better than the state when it comes to quality and price. Just the way private companies today can offer better cars, telephone services, etc. at cheaper prices than the government, anarcho-capitalists argue, private companies can also provide a far better police and legal system.

It should be noted that in an anarcho-capitalist society, people would be paying private police and courts to offer them protection against crime and to adjudicate disputes with others. Anarcho-capitalists argue that private companies, which depend on customer patronage for their survival, would effectively serve the needs of their customers. This is in contrast to the current monopoly police and court system offered by the state that is funded using taxpayer money and characterised by delays and various inefficiencies. Since citizens often need to pay taxes regardless of the quality of the policing and legal services offered by the state, the police and courts are not accountable to citizens. Further, the quality of these public services is often quite low while their cost is significantly high. In an anarcho-capitalist society, on the other hand, customers who are unhappy with the services of a certain private court or police can stop paying them and switch to a competing court or police in the marketplace. In other words, competition would ensure that the quality of police and legal services is high and prices low.

An impractical ideology?

Critics of anarcho-capitalism, however, believe that services like police and judiciary cannot be provided by multiple firms within a single geographical region. They argue that this would lead to disagreement and conflict between different armed private gangs trying to protect the interests of their own paying clients and lead to chaos. Critics also point out that police protection and legal adjudication offered by markets would favour the rich and not the poor. They argue that the rich can easily get away with crime by paying a higher sum of money to the private police or courts and leave the poor without justice.

Anarcho-capitalists, however, deny both these claims made by their critics. Firstly, they point out that it would not be sensible for a private police or court seeking long-term profits to refuse cooperation with its competitors in order to shield a client (who perhaps has committed a crime). If a private police or court engages in such behaviour, it would meet resistance from its competitors who could refuse to cooperate with it in other cases. For example, if private police agency A defends a client who has committed assault against a client of private police agency B, then B can decide to defend another client who has committed a different crime against one of A’s clients. A will thus risk losing business from its other client to whom it is unable to deliver justice. So what is likely to happen, anarcho-capitalists argue, is that competing police and courts, trying to avoid a costly stalemate, would agree to play by a certain pre-approved set of rules when it comes to conflicts between their clients. What these common rules turn out to be will ultimately be determined by the competing demands of customers in the market.

Anarcho-capitalists also deny that the poor would be subject to injustice from the rich under anarcho-capitalism. They point out that, in the case of most goods and services sold in the market, the sellers get the majority of their revenue not from the rich but from the larger society. So, a private court or police firm is unlikely to favour the rich as it would then run the risk of losing the patronage of other poorer customers in the market. Further, anarcho-capitalists point out that the poor might actually have better chances of obtaining justice in an anarcho-capitalist society because private firms would try to satisfy sizeable market demand in the bottom of the pyramid. This is contrast to the current police and legal system backed by the state in which favours are doled out to groups based on their lobbying power.

David Friedman, Edward Stringham and Michael Huemer are a few contemporary anarcho-capitalists.

