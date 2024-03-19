Understanding dialysis outcome patterns in India through a nationwide study

March 19, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Hockman et al, ‘Centre-level variation in the survival of patients receiving haemodialysis in India: findings from a nationwide private haemodialysis network’, The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia, March 13, 2024

The authors attempt to analyse the survival of patients undergoing dialysis at 193 centres in India. The primary outcome was all-cause mortality, measured from 90 days after joining a centre, using patient-level and centre-level characteristics. The findings indicate the need not only to scale up infrastructure for dialysis across the country, but also to standardise dialysis care and ensure lower mortality by doing so.

India has amongst the highest number of patients receiving chronic dialysis, globally estimated at around 1,75,000 people in 2018. On a daily basis, the number of patients on dialysis has been increasing. The authors notch this up to the launch of the National Dialysis Service in 2016 to improve access, and ongoing efforts to develop affordable dialysis systems, all underlined by the rising incidence of end stage renal disease in the country.

Before this study, there were no large studies examining survival in patients receiving haemodialysis in India, or considering centre-level effects on survival. As per the authors, the only, and largest study, conducted in Andhra Pradesh used claims data from a publicly-funded insurance scheme between 2008 and 2012 to describe outcomes amongst 13,118 beneficiaries, and found that 10.2% of patients died within six months of starting haemodialysis. However, there was limited opportunity in the study to examine whether differences in survival existed between dialysis centres, as has been shown in other countries. As a result, major gaps existed in the full understanding of dialysis outcome patterns in India, limiting efforts to improve care across the country. There is also, as yet, no national benchmark for survival in patients receiving dialysis, they stated.

Measuring differences

The authors measured the differences in the survival rate between dialysis centres across India and evaluated the extent to which these differences are explained by centre-based characteristics. They found that centre- and patient- level characteristics are associated with survival, but there remains an unexplained variation between centres.

In this study, one of the largest of its nature, over 23,600 patients, undergoing haemodialysis at any centre in the NephroPlus network, for 90 days or more, between April 2014 and June 2019 were chosen. The primary outcome was all-cause mortality, measured from 90 days after joining a centre.

The individual-level variables included sex, smoking status, history of diabetes, history of heart disease or heart failure, history of hypertension, hepatitis B and hepatitis C in patients. Besides this, other categories such as education, monthly household income, dialysis frequency and vascular access were factored in for evaluation. The centre-level variables included frequency of nephrologist visits, number of beds, number of staff and number of patients.

Mortality rate

After accounting for multi-level factors, the estimated 180-day survival ranged between 83% and 97%. The mortality rate in patients attending rural centres was 32% higher than those at urban centres. This latter figure was likely due in part to unmeasured differences in patient characteristics. Nevertheless, it highlights the unique challenges faced by rural centres, the authors aver.

Among the patient characteristics associated with mortality were: catheter-based vascular access which had a higher mortality compared to access via an arteriovenous fistula or graft; also, financial support for dialysis treatment through a government panel scheme or private insurance had a lower mortality compared to out-of-pocket payment. There was an inverse relationship between mortality and dialysis vintage, with those receiving dialysis for at least a year prior to joining a centre having a 17% lower rate of mortality than those who started dialysis less than 30 days before joining. The presence of diabetes was associated with a higher mortality rate. By including centre-level factors in the analysis; for instance, staffing, processes of care and patient volume, they found it reduced the variability in survival across dialysis centres by 31%.

The way forward

The authors propose this as the first national benchmark for survival amongst dialysis patients in India. As India continues to widen dialysis access, ongoing quality improvement programs will be an important part of ensuring that patients experience the best-possible outcomes at the point of care. In future, it is clear that the number of patients in need of dialysis will increase.

While overall improvements in health infrastructure and care are essential to keep pace with the demand, the authors of the study underline the need for a collaborative quality improvement system across the country. Alongside establishing national standards for dialysis outcomes in India, it is important to understand the multilevel effects of centre- and patient-level characteristics on these outcomes, the authors add, in the paper. It has been shown, in nephrology and other medical specialities, that clinical practice patterns and patient outcomes vary substantially between centres. Therefore, establishing national benchmarks for dialysis outcomes against which the dialysis centres’ performances and changes over time can be compared is essential to drive this, they say, arguing that their findings present the first step in this voyage.

