This company will run me ragged

April 01, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“I hear that you’re seriously thinking of quitting your job. Is it true?”

“Yes, I’m planning to join Surana and Sons. The salary is better. I’ll be making five thousand more than what I’m doing now. The benefits are also…”

“You might make more money, but I don’t think you’ll have the time to spend it. Surana and Sons has the reputation of running their employees ragged.”

“Running their employees what?”

“R…a…g…g…e…d. The first syllable is pronounced like the word ‘rag’ and the following ‘id’ sounds like the ‘id’ in ‘hid’, ‘bid’ and ‘mid’. The word is pronounced ‘RAG-id’ with the stress on the first syllable.”

“I see. But what does the word mean?”

“It has several different meanings. But in this context, it means exhausted.”

“I see. When you say that the company will run me ragged, what you’re suggesting is that they will be giving me a lot of work, and it…”

“The work will be very demanding, and very tedious. As a result, you will feel exhausted most of the time. Here’s an example. My cousin’s kids have been with us for nearly three days. They’ve been running us ragged. I’m glad they’re leaving tomorrow.”

“I don’t mind being run ragged as long as the work I’m doing is interesting.”

“That’s a good example. Sujatha’s mother arrives next week. So, Sujatha is running ragged trying to get the house in order.”

“Wasn’t her visit supposed to have been a surprise? I was told not to tell Sujatha.”

“No one here told Sujatha about her mother’s visit. I think it was her dad who gave her a heads up.”

“A heads up? What are you talking about?”

“The expression ‘heads up’ is frequently used in informal contexts. When you give someone a ‘heads up’, what you’re doing is giving them an advance notice or warning that something is about to happen.”

“So, by giving a heads up to Sujatha, the father was giving her time to prepare for her mother’s visit.”

“That’s right! Here’s an example. Someone in the Tax Department gave the businessman a heads up about the potential raid.”

“An hour before I was scheduled to leave for the airport, I got a heads up from the airlines saying the flight had been delayed.”

“That’s a very good example. Here’s another. This note is to give you a heads up that tomorrow’s staff meeting is likely to go beyond 5:00 o’clock.”

“Another one of those meaningless meetings. I wonder why we have so many meetings!”

“It’s probably because our boss is getting old and definitely losing his marbles.”

“Losing his marbles? Haven’t come across that expression before. Does it mean to go crazy?”

“Very good! When you say that someone has lost his marbles, what you’re suggesting is that the individual is unable to think clearly. He’s finding it difficult to remember things.”

“He probably behaves strangely and has very strange ideas.”

“That’s right! The old man’s behaviour at the party made it obvious that he was losing his marbles.”

“When Raj started shouting at me for no reason, I knew he’d lost his marbles.”

“My grandmother is 92, but she still has all her marbles.”

“Meaning she behaves normally. Remembers things.”

“That’s right!”