December 25, 2023 08:20 am | Updated December 24, 2023 10:20 pm IST

“Are things at the office back to normal? Have all the alterations been made?”

“No, they haven’t! And it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.”

“Why do you say that? It’s just a few things that need to be…”

“The changes that need to be made are quite simple. But unfortunately, the Manager and the workers are not in agreement as to how they should be carried out. They’re not on the same wavelength.”

“Not on the same wavelength? Does it mean that they are not in agreement?”

“I guess you could say that. When you say that two people are on the same wavelength, what you’re suggesting is that the two understand each other very well.”

“It’s probably because they think alike.”

“Exactly!The event went off smoothly because everyone was on the same wavelength.”

“I enjoy working with Ganesh because the two of us are usually on the same wavelength.”

“Sujatha and I are seldom on the same wavelength.”

“Not surprising, at all. By the way, I ran into Sujatha on my way here. Said she was going to be spending her vacation in the Maldives.”

“I wouldn’t call it a vacation. It’s more a bizcation.”

“Bizcation?What does it mean?”

“It’s a combination of two words – business and vacation.”

“So, a ‘bizcation’ is when you combine business and pleasure.”

“That’s right! You go somewhere on business. Once the work has been completed, you stay on for a few days and relax.”

“In other words, when the business part is over, you do what most travellers do. You go sightseeing, relax on the beach, etc.”

“Exactly! You do things that you enjoy doing. Bizcations are not my idea of fun.”

“My company doesn’t believe in bizcation. I don’t think anyone…”

“Another word that is frequently used to refer to this kind of vacation is ‘bleisure’.”

“What? Did you say ‘pleasure’?”

“No, the word is spelt b..l..e..i..s..u..r..e. It’s a combination of ‘business’ and ‘leisure’. It rhymes with ‘pleasure’. Sujatha’s trip to the Maldives is not really a vacation. It’s what I’d call a bleisure trip.”

“How about this example? According to my travel agent, bleisure travel is on the rise.”

“That’s a good example.I think this is the first time that Sujatha is going on a bizcation.”

“Let’s hope she has a nice time.Where do you plan on going?”

“I’m afraid it’s going to be a staycation for me.I have too many…”

“Staycation? What does it mean?”

“Staycation is a combination of ‘stay’ and ‘vacation’. When you’re on ‘staycation’, you spend your vacation at home.You’re not going abroad or …”

“In other words, you’re going to be in India for your vacation. I hope you’re going somewhere within our country.”

“No, I’m not. As I said ‘staycation’ suggests staying at home. It can, however, involve day trips. You leave in the morning and return home in the evening.”

“That doesn’t sound like much fun.Staycation is certainly not my idea of a vacation.”

“It isn’t mine either. But given my current situation, staycation is the only option.”

“Why do you say that? You could go anywhere you….”

“You forget that my first big down payment on my new flat is due next month.”

“Oh, yes! You must be really excited!”

upendrankye@gmail.com

