There is no question of us going there

February 05, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“Why weren’t you at the party last night? Saurabh entertained us with his jokes.”

“That’s the main reason I didn’t come. Wanted to avoid Saurabh and his jokes. I’ve always found them very lame. They don’t…”

“Saurabh is not lame. There’s nothing wrong with his legs. In fact, yesterday, he…”

“I said his jokes were lame. When you say that someone’s jokes are lame, what you’re suggesting is that you don’t find them to be particularly funny. In fact, they’re pathetic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The jokes don’t really make you laugh because they’re rather predictable.”

“Exactly! There’s no substance in them. They are of poor quality. Saurabh thinks that he has a great sense of humour. If you ask me, most of his jokes are just lame.”

“How about this example? Sita’s jokes were so lame that not even her husband laughed.”

“Sounds good. By the way, it’s no longer considered appropriate to use the word ‘lame’ with people. For example, you should avoid saying, the boy is lame. A lot of people think that the use of this word with people is offensive.”

“Then, what are we supposed to say?”

“One of the terms accepted nowadays is ‘physically challenged’. The boy couldn’t run because he was physically challenged.”

“So, am I supposed to say, our dog is physically challenged? Can I say…”

“The use of ‘lame’ with animals seems to be okay. You can talk about a lame horse or dog. For example, you can say, our neighbours are planning to adopt a lame dog.”

“I see. Your boss was very angry on you for not coming to the party.”

“You mean ‘with’, don’t you?”

“What? What do you mean ‘with’?”

“The boss was ‘angry with you’ and not ‘angry on you’. You are never ‘angry on someone’.”

“But a lot of people in our country say that all the time.”

“That’s true! But native speakers of English would find it unacceptable. It’s always ‘angry with someone’. Here’s an example. The students were angry with the teacher for not postponing the test.”

“The Manager was angry with the players for coming late to the function.”

“That’s a good example. I was angry with myself for losing my temper at the meeting.”

“That’s what everyone expects you to do nowadays — lose your temper. Are you planning to go to Hampi next weekend with Mani and his friends?”

“There’s no question of going to Hampi. Not with the kind of….”

“No question of going to Hampi? Does it mean that you’re not going?”

“The expression ‘no question of’ is used in informal contexts to mean ‘no possibility’.”

“So, when you say there’s no question of my going to Hampi, what you’re saying is that you’re not going to Hampi — there’s no chance of it happening.”

“Exactly! There’s no chance of my going. Here’s another example. We’ve had so much rain the past few days, there’s no question of the match starting on time.”

“In other words, you’re saying that the match will not start on time. How about this example? With the deadline being next week, there’s no question of the boss granting you leave.”

“There’s no question of getting a raise, either!”

“Don’t even think about it.”

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.