The quest for freedom: is the ‘will’ truly free?

Since the dawn of history, the most central question of human existence has been whether or not we have free will. The question might seem pointless to many and airy philosophising to others. However, attempting to answer it is foundational to our moral codes, legal framework, interpersonal relationships, religious belief, and even to the very meaning of life itself.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let us ponder over a most simple question. What do we mean by free will? Simply defined, it is the power to make choices unconstrained by external agencies. However, this simple definition might be a bit misleading. For we are constantly constrained by external agencies; whether they be physical, psychological, or social. A body starved of a steady influx of nutrition and hydration can sustain its mental faculties optimally only for so long; a mind saddled with trauma will be too stunned to cogitate efficiently; a society which is despotic will be too asphyxiated to breathe new ideas. And yet, the definition is not incorrect. After all, if consciousness is determined by existence, then existence in turn is reshaped by consciousness. This kinesis between the world and the self is the concentric and eccentric contractions of free will.

But this leads only to further questions. The essence of the cosmos lies in its law-governed nature; this is what allows us to make predictions regarding probable outcomes based on any set of given variables. However, the law-governed nature of the universe implies a cause-effect relationship at its core. If the law of nature is bounded in cause and effect, this raises a doubt about the nature of free will. After all, free will is the ability to make choices unconstrained by external agencies. How then can one be truly free? Is not the human race bound to this principle of cause and effect? And if it is, as all things are, why does it have the ability to make choices at all?

Of human bondage

There are those who argue against free will altogether. Many scientists, philosophers, and theologians argue that architecture of the brain, the nature of causality, or the power of God precludes free will. Fatalism, in the sense that all things, including human action, are fated, is as ancient as the notion that human beings can make choices to alter the course of events. The niyativāda of the Ājīvikas of ancient India, the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, the mechanistic weltanschauung of the deists’ clockwork universe, all conclude in characterising human beings either as automata or in a state of providential thraldom. “We are dogs tied to a cart. Somebody else is leading,” as Chrysippus had pronounced, reducing the human to the canine; man had finally been cast in the role of “man’s best friend”.

Yet, far from the truth, the fatalists must find themselves within a trap of their own making. If free will is nothing but mere illusion, then they are acting in that illusion even as they argue against it. If one chooses without choice, as the argument holds, then in fact one never chooses at all. The neuroscientist who contends that free will is but an aggregated bunch of neurons in the structure of the brain does disservice to himself. As does the theologian who contends that man’s free will cannot be for it is a privilege of God. If such arguments are to be furthered it must be conceded at the outset that the freedom of these individuals is itself bondage, and that they speak as mere vessels for greater forces. If that is true then someone seeking the truth must go to the root, and push past these interlocutors. Instead of the fatalism that follows in these arguments, one must seek to understand. It is evident that absolute free will is a fiction of human invention, and pursuing a fiction must be child’s play. Unfortunately, the rational faculties that ennoble a society have not yet embraced the notion of necessity. If not for it, we might as well be bombinans in vacuo.

Verily, it must be obvious that we have a structure of the physical universe, in which a biochemical reality of the human body exists. We are, as it were, bounded by our physiology. But in that lies the riddle, and the solution of the riddle. Man does not come to earth armed with much except his mind. In order to feed themselves, early human beings had to hunt, or plant food. Both require a cognitive process - whether it be to understand the quality of the soil, to discern the climatic patterns, to understand the properties of seeds, to examine the behaviour of animals, et al. Our ancient ancestors’ ability to develop agriculture and hunt or domesticate animals relied exclusively on their capacity to continually increase their understanding of the workings of nature. This is what allowed them to infer what plants or animals were inedible or dangerous for consumption as well. It was trial and error, and yet it was a rationally determined process. The greater the quantum of knowledge the more efficient they became at surviving, and in the process increased their measure of freedom. It is precisely a recognition that we have degrees of freedom rather than some perfected absolute freedom that liberates the human mind.

But what of those born without the faculties for rational thought. Even here, an increasing measure of knowledge shares new light, and disinfects us of long held prejudices. For much of human history, those who were thought of as physically or psychologically incapable were abandoned or outright murdered. Execution, particularly of illegitimate or malformed babies, as well as severely ailing or ageing adults, was all too common in the ancient world. This happened as much out of social requirement as from prejudice. In a society where resources were limited and the means to keep life going on were scarce, ending lives was seen not as choice but as necessity. However, the advent of modern science, and the relative increase of resources that go along with it, changed the circumstances. Today, governments in advanced societies are expected to account for high infant mortality rates, and mass deaths by illness. Stephen Hawking might not have survived the test of a Spartan social order. But he was able to live a long, and productive life due to the advancements of modern civilisation, which would have been poorer if intelligent minds like his were not allowed to survive. His life and work are a testament to the human capacity for freedom from necessity.

The philosopher and political theorist Hannah Arendt once wrote: “Man cannot be free if he does not know that he is subject to necessity, because his freedom is always won in his never wholly successful attempts to liberate himself from necessity.”

A profound belief in human creativeness is the cornerstone of a view of life that encourages freedom. The idea that we have within us the ability to reshape the world, and in the process our own life and times, is essentially a romantic notion. It is simultaneously a rationalist perspective because a continual expansion of freedom is of necessity to human life. After all, it is this necessity that drove us to decipher the various phenomena in and around us, and in the process become free from the tyranny of an indifferent nature. As such freedom is a rational conception. This romantic-rationalist dynamic is the essence of free will, and in it lies the secret to the apotheosis of human existence. As the Upanishads sound out: “sā muktiḥ, sātimuktiḥ” or “This is freedom. This is complete freedom.”

Long walk to freedom

The truth is that it is a cussed human tendency to conceive nature as something different, out there and away from the experience of our own self. “Science and human power coincide in the same thing, because ignorance of the cause stops the effect. For nature to be commanded must be obeyed: and what in contemplation is like a cause, that in operation is like a rule,” Francis Bacon had aphorised. He visualised human will in concert with human knowledge; for only by discovering the relationship between cause and effect does one find the freedom that is inherent in nature. This dynamic between obedience to and overcoming of nature’s law is continual. In order to break free from earth’s orbit, a vast swathe of knowledge must be acquired and applied - from orbital mechanics to rocket science. Yet all that knowledge also comes from a study of nature. The human will to snap off the shackle of earth’s gravity requires humanity to submit to a rigorous examination of those very phenomena. This is true of every human endeavour whether it be producing fire, developing agriculture, building bridges, constructing telescopes, and beyond. But we seem to have walked out of one chasm only to be faced with another. If free will is delimited by causality, what happens to purpose. Throughout human history, we have been saddled with purposive objectives. Whether they are found in social doctrines of altruism, or religious dogma of charity, and more often than not ensconced by incentives of social credit, or the desire for some beneficence in the afterlife or in the next life. But, in fact, both of these create a regimented society, incapable of generating new values for fear of doing away with what is already valuated. Purpose, in the teleological sense, as in explaining phenomena by their ends, has generally served mankind poorly. More often than not teleology ends in tautology, and not much beyond lies the realm of tyranny.

“Man is born free but everywhere is in chains,” Jean Jacques Rousseau had declared at the heights of the Enlightenment. This statement asserted that the chains were borne out of norms in an ordered society, wild nature being the realm of the free. The first part of this assertion, with which Rousseau begins his treatise on political science, is simply not true — it is at best a doctrinal statement; the second part implies that man is not capable of freedom. The two cancel each other out. After all, if the chains which bind man everywhere result from civilisation, then the human race is responsible for its own bondage since civilised society itself is a human creation.

Rather a better maxim, if one seeks such consolations, would be that “Man is not born free, but becomes free in the measure in which he becomes human”. Put another way, one becomes human in the measure in which one becomes free.

History is a record of this human struggle for freedom. The evolution of society is but a continuation of biological evolution. At the outset of existence, the individual human being struggled for existence in the face of an indifferent natural order; in order to make the struggle more effective, the individual began to co-operate with other individual human beings, giving rise to the collective unit of society. Thus, history is an organic evolutionary process.

The opposing view is to imagine man as a marionette, a puppet dancing on the strings of divine providence, or at the whims of social obduracy, incapable of self-willed action. As such, political systems, ideological tenets, or religious doctrine which undermine the rational human being at the expense of a mob’s group-think, produce at best a herd like society, incapable of producing self-propelling individuals who by conquering nature contribute to an ever increasing share of progress for society as a whole. Since the individual is deemed a fiction, the possibility of a cooperative existence with fellow individuals is stultified. Man can exist only to serve the communal interests, conceived either by birth to a grouping based on ‘inborn’ qualities or by doctrinal union to ‘divine’ fiat provided to man by prophetical writ. In such a society, dogmatic morality blusters proudly on the imagining of an immutable metric of good and evil, and as such negates personal freedom, which is driven by the objective of personal happiness; society’s happiness being the ever-welcome consequence of what comes first — self-realisation of the individual.

As Benedictus de Spinoza puts it in his Ethics, Geometrically Demonstrated, “The man, who is guided by reason, does not obey through fear: but, in so far as he endeavours to preserve his being according to the dictates of reason, that is, in so far as he endeavours to live in freedom.”

In essence, society is a product of rational human endeavour; even if it sometimes does not act rationally. But then society itself is an incorporation of its individual members. Freedom cannot be a patrimony of a collective, even if it can have collective consequence. The idea of group freedom negates itself, for it implies that it is the group that exists in primacy and not the individual. Knowledge might be collectively owned but it must be processed by the individual. There is no such phenomenon as a collective brain any more than there is a collective digestive system. It might be possible to feed people together but the act of digestion must be individuated. Just the same while there may be collective education, the process of learning is implicitly individual. Appropriately, social freedom is merely an expression of individual freedom.

Even Marx and Engels, often cast as the prophets of collectivism, could not altogether deny the aforesaid logic of individual freedom. As The Communist Manifesto aptly declares: “The free development of each is the condition for the free development of all.”

In his Oration on the Dignity of Man, referred to as the manifesto of the Renaissance, Giovanni Pico della Mirandola asserted: “By thine own free will, to whose custody We have assigned thee, trace for thine own self the lineaments of your own nature. I created thee a being neither heavenly nor earthbound, neither mortal nor immortal, only that thou mayest be free to shape and overcome thyself. Thou mayest sink into a beast, and be born anew to the divine likeness.” This vision of a free human being was stunning for its age and clime. Man was conceived as free to reshape himself and the world around him in a more rational and just fashion or perhaps to break it down into a mass of irrationalism and injustice. The freedom to choose was the apogee of human nature; the human capacity of reason was its modus operandi.

The revolt against an external authority, therefore, has been the precondition not only for the individual regaining the freedom of thought, will, and action, in accordance with the reason that is inherent to human beings. Far from the hothouse for lawlessness, a free and reasoning mind situates itself within the context of one’s time and place and admits to the authority of any human law only in so far as it is intelligible and beneficial to oneself as well as to society at large, and which refers back to nature’s law.

Will to freedom

But where does this free will come from? Is it a grace of a supernatural agency whose almighty power rests beyond this world? Or is it a product of mere invention, conjured up as so many social conventions?

“I have free will; I have no choice but to have it,” Christopher Hitchens had said when posed with the quandary. The assertion that free will is a vestige of the human constitution is an ancient one; as is the affirmation that it is a holy patrimony, given to man by the grace of an almighty will. If, however, free will is deduced not from within the evolutionary process, it dissolves into transcendental morality, which is the belief that human beings can be moral only by the grace of divine law. In the process it destroys its very foundation. The individual is a moral entity; ergo the individual is sovereign. If human sovereignty is derived from a higher power, then it ceases to be truly sovereign. In other words, can God create a stone that God cannot lift? If will is intrinsic to the human species, then the idea that man will be ‘punished’ by providence for engaging in wilful action is a contradiction in terms. When life is believed to be a sequence of predetermined events beyond human control, then subordination to super-natural authority, and in concurrence, its agents or agencies on earth, is made to seem as the highest humanly attainable virtue. The corollary is denial of human creativeness.

Choice, however, is not a function of chance. Far from being an exception to the principle of causality, volition, and the subsequent action, is itself a type of causation. Man being an integral part of nature, his will to freedom is an instinctual urge — a manifestation of the Natural Law. A materialist monistic view of the cosmos precludes the apparent contradiction between nature’s law and human will. There is no contradiction between reason and will; on the other hand, rationalist metaphysics and cosmological physicalism can be harmonised in a monistic philosophical system. Human reason is a continuation of Natural Law, and is a product of the causal relationships implicit therein. In that lies a reconciliation of the concept of necessity and the impulse for freedom.

A moral valuation of the world stands on a firm foundation when it is referred back to innate human rationality. They need no other sanction than conscience, which is not a divine commandment from beyond this world, but a product of intelligent human thought. The rationalist sanction of morality frees man from the mystic connotation traditionally associated with moral concepts.

This does, however, lead to the dilemma. Is free will absolute in nature? If nature is but a compact of causality, then the will is not absolutely free. For instance, a rock thrown from atop a mountain will come hurtling down. The laws of gravitation compel it to. A human being may choose to cease drinking water for a decade but will have to accede to a gulp eventually if he wishes to continue living. The biological principle of thirst restricts this phenomenon. Absolute freedom of the will is a logically incoherent notion; the hoary theological concept of a Supreme Being might be supposed to have such a total free will but that would lead to conceptual difficulties as well. Were such a being free to create or engage with ‘our world’ any differently, a rational study of the processes of electromagnetism, thermodynamics, entropy, et al would be fruitless. Expressing that very sentiment aphoristically, Otto Weininger pronounced, “If man were not free, then he could not conceive of causality at all, and could not form any concept of it. Insight into lawfulness is already freedom from it.”

In fact, even in scripture of the faithful, where divine providence holds sway, this notion does not escape its imperiousness. “A man reaps what he sows. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up,” so says the Epistle to the Galatians. This is an agrarian society’s recapitulation of a sentiment known to man since the very outset of human existence. It is the understanding of causal relationships that are intrinsic to nature. An echo of it is found in the Brihadarankya Upanishad: “yathākārī yathācārī tathā bhavati—sādhukārī sādhurbhavati, pāpakārī pāpo bhavati; puṇyaḥ puṇyena karmaṇā bhavati, pāpaḥ pāpena” or “As one does, so one becomes. The doer of right becomes righteous, the doer of sin becomes sinner. One becomes virtuous by virtuous action, evil by evil action.” The rationalist view regarding the subject of free will is found in these hoary traditions of the past. After all, if human beings are not free to choose, they cannot freely ‘choose’ God or Dharma. Taken to its logical approbation, the warp and woof of cause and effect is a liberating doctrine. Not even an all-powerful supernatural agent may interfere in this process; for by doing so it would deny the free choice that was due humanity.

In the absence of free will as a necessary quality, the human species would seem more akin to living machines than thinking animals; mere puppets of a theurgical force, which in turn would be recast as capricious. The notion that ‘man is the maker of his destiny’ is central to any view of life that does not intend to reduce society to a penitentiary. Volition is cardinal to the freedom to choose wisely or foolishly, to choose rightly or wrongly, to choose between good and evil; and furthermore, to amend one’s choices in the light of new knowledge and developing situations. As Simone de Beauvoir puts it: “To will oneself moral and to will oneself free are one and the same decision.” The contradiction between free-will and justice, which is another way of saying freedom and morality, is in the final analysis, an arbitrary one. To a free man, the notion of good and evil must be understood by reference to the rationality implicit within him. It is within the capacity of human reason and will to work out a heaven on earth. It is as Shelley states in Prometheus Unbound: “⁠Ceaseless, and rapid, and fierce, and free, with the spirits which build a new earth and sea, and a heaven where yet heaven could never be.”

