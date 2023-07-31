The promise of hybrid EVs in cutting short-term carbon emissions

July 31, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

A crucial element of the world’s transition to becoming net-zero is electric vehicles (EVs). In this milieu, hybrid EVs present a big opportunity for economically developing countries: while their power generation and grid capacity and reliability, the fraction of renewable sources in the power generation mix, and availability of fast-charging infrastructure are still less than ideal, hybrid EVs offer a way to begin the transition instead of waiting.

What is net-zero for a vehicle?

Net-zero for a vehicle includes emissions at both the tailpipe of the vehicle and at the power plant. Making vehicles net-zero requires cutting emissions from both new and existing vehicles. Figure 1 shows the global sales of full EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs.

What are the different types of EVs?

Any vehicle propelled by an electric drivetrain, taking electric power from a portable, electrical energy source, is called an Electric vehicle (EV).

In a hybrid EV, an internal combustion engine (ICE) is used to produce electricity with an electrical generator. A small battery, typically 1-5kWh, is used in a hybrid EV as an energy buffer to store the electricity. The battery can’t be charged from the grid.

A full EV – a.k.a. a battery EV or a plug-in EV – has no ICE and hence no tailpipe emissions. The battery typically is much larger at 20-120 kWh. And it can only be charged from the grid.

A plug-in hybrid EV is still a hybrid EV with a much larger battery, typically 5-15 kWh. This larger batteryIt can also be charged from the grid. This means a plug-in hybrid operates like a fully electric vehicle as long as there is energy in the battery.

A fuel-cell EV uses a fuel cell to produce electricity for the drivetrain together with a small battery buffer to manage variations.

What is the fuel economy of hybrid and fully electric EVs?

The use of an ICE in combination with a generator and battery in a hybrid EV results in the fuel economy of these vehicles being 1.5-2x times higher than in conventional ICE vehicles for city driving and 1-1.5x times higher for highway driving.

A plug-in hybrid EV combines the best of both hybrid and full EVs. Using a small battery (5-15kWh) that can be charged from the grid, it can cover 80-90% of all short, day-to-day commutes in a fully electric mode with 3-4x higher fuel economy than conventional vehicles. A driver on intercity trips can switch to the hybrid mode.

What are the net emissions of hybrid EVs?

Apart from fuel economy, an important metric is the net emissions of a vehicle. Well-to-wheel emissions include both tailpipe emissions and emissions due to fuel production – electricity or fossil fuels. The life-cycle emissions is a more comprehensive index that includes well-to-wheel emissions and emissions due to vehicle and battery production, maintenance, and end-of-life recycling.

The grids of different countries are decarbonised to different extents at present (Figure 2). In the case of full EVs: the lower the emissions from power production, the lower the vehicle’s well-to-wheel and life-cycle emissions.

How do EVs’ life-cycle emissions compare to ICE vehicles?

According to an analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation of life-cycle emissions of various vehicles in the U.S., Europe, China, and India (Figure 3), switching to full EVs will result in 19-34% lower emissions by sedans and 38-49% by SUVs – even with the fossil-fuel-dominated energy mix in India.

By 2030, when renewables account for a greater share in the grid, emissions are expected to be 30-56% lower. In an all-renewables grid, the gain? A cool 79%.

The same report also compared the life-cycle emissions of hybrid EVs with that of conventional EVs in Europe and found 20-23% lower emissions (Figure 4).

What are the challenges to transitioning to electric mobility?

First, a successful transition to full EVs requires fast-charging infrastructure along highways. This is vital because people generally want to own one affordable car serving both short and long-distance travel needs over 5-15 years, and want to drive without range anxiety. The lack of a fast-charging infrastructure will discourage people from buying full EVs.

Fast-charging means power levels of 50-350 kW for cars and up to 1,000 kW for heavy-duty vehicles. To compare, our smartphones charge at 10-25 W. Fast-charging will enable drivers to make long-distance trips using their EVs with 10-20-minute stops to gain ranges of 300-400 km. The indicative prices for EV fast-chargers are: capital cost of $500-1,000/kW, service and maintenance at 5% per year; and an installation cost of around 50% of the charger cost.

The high cost and wide variation are due to the high-capacity power connections required, the cost of making and installing a new transformer and cables; service-level agreements; DC charger plug options and quantities; customisation costs; labour costs; and permits.

Second, many parts of the world, especially economically developing nations, don’t yet have access to a grid or the grid isn’t 100% reliable. The relatively high charging power for slow-charging (<22kW) and fast-charging (<350kW) make the problem more prominent vis-à-vis generation and transmission capacities. This in turn could retard the transition to EVs.

Third, mass-market price points of cars in the economically developing world are much lower, ~$12,000 – whereas EVs with a range of 300-400 km will reach parity with conventional vehicles in the richest countries at a price of $25,000-35,000 in the short term. This is due to the high battery costs, between $130-200/kWh at the pack level. EVs with higher range will need larger battery packs and thus be more expensive.

How can hybrid or plug-in hybrid EVs help us decarbonise?

The current focus in the industry is on full EVs, which isn’t practical for the immediate future, given grid reliability, state of highway charging infrastructure, and prohibitive vehicle costs. Hybrid EVs – either full or plug-in hybrids – present a big opportunity to lower emissions in the interim, i.e. from today, with ICE vehicles, until we have full EVs powered 100% by renewable energy.

The 1.5-2x higher fuel economy of hybrids and 3-4x higher fuel economy of plug-in hybrids in electric mode drastically reduces fuel costs, emissions, and oil imports.

Plug-in hybrids in particular can match several (but not all) of the benefits of full EVs vis-à-vis emissions and performance without requiring large batteries. With a limited all-electric range, this may not cater to all use cases, such as taxis.

Regenerative braking in hybrid EVs – i.e. recovering the kinetic energy of the vehicle while slowing down instead of dissipating it as heat in the braking system – can improve fuel economy esp. in urban areas with frequent stop-go conditions and in hilly conditions. An engine start-stop mechanism can also save fuel at traffic junctions and in heavy traffic.

Finally, the purchase price of hybrid cars is only 5-15% higher than conventional vehicles and is independent of the vehicle range.

In an ideal future, all our electricity comes from renewable sources and we power our EVs using solar energy during the day and with wind energy at night. For countries that can already work towards this goal now, our priority must be to realise this vision.

In places where transitioning to renewables for power and building fast-charging infrastructure will take a decade or more, we need to switch to hybrid EVs as a short-term solution due to the fuel-economy and emissions benefits.