February 01, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

The broken window fallacy refers to the idea that economic destruction caused by natural and man-made calamities does not give any boost to economic activity as is commonly believed and in fact causes a net loss to society. The idea was first illustrated by French political economist Frederic Bastiat through the parable of the broken window in his 1850 essay “That Which is Seen, and That Which is Not Seen.” The broken window fallacy is used to emphasise the idea of opportunity cost and the need to look beyond the obvious to find the true, often unintended, economic consequences of an action. The idea was widely popularised later by American economic journalist Henry Hazlitt in his famous 1946 book Economics in One Lesson.

Net loss

One of the versions of Bastiat’s parable involves a shopkeeper whose careless son breaks a pane of glass. The unhappy shopkeeper is then consoled by spectators who tell him that his misfortune is nevertheless good fortune for the glazier who will now be able to sell a new pane of glass to the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper pays six francs to purchase a new pane of glass from the shopkeeper. If the shopkeeper’s son had not broken the pane of glass, the glazier wouldn’t have been able to sell glass to the shopkeeper and his business wouldn’t have prospered. So, it is commonly thought, economic destruction can lead the way to economic prosperity. But Bastiat argues that this kind of reasoning ignores the fact that the shopkeeper could have spent the six francs on other goods such as shoes or books if his glass had not been broken by his son. So, the money spent on new glass comes at the cost of the shoes and books that the shopkeeper would have bought otherwise.

Similarly, let’s say a country suffers a natural calamity such as an earthquake that causes widespread destruction. In the aftermath of the calamity, there is a rise in economic activity related to post-calamity reconstruction activities. This might seem to suggest that the natural calamity was an economic blessing in disguise as economic activity related to the reconstruction of damaged property has witnessed a boost. The cement industry and the steel industry, for instance, might witness increased activity as there is demand for their output to help build new homes in place of the damaged ones. However, this argument misses the fact that resources that are allocated towards building new homes could have been used towards other ends of society if there was no calamity in the first place. Thus natural calamities cause a net loss to the economy even though it might seem to the untrained eye that they offer a boost to economic activity. In other words, what is not seen by most people is the opportunity cost of the natural calamity.

The example of war

Keynesian economists have argued that the destruction caused by World War 2 gave a spur to economic activity as there was an effort to reconstruct damaged property and this, in turn, led to post-war economic prosperity. The problem with this argument is that, for one, war-torn countries would have been much better off if there was no destruction of life and property due to the war in the first place. If there was no war, the various resources that were used towards waging the expensive war would have been used to satisfy other ends of society. Secondly, the resources used after the end of the war to rebuild these damaged economies could have been used towards other ends if there was no war. So, in total, the war resulted in net loss to the economy.